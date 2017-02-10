Community reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday’s fatal shooting near the Cayce Homes brought traffic to a stop and put a neighborhood on alert.

“I just come out. Here he was laying on the ground,” said Vee McGuire, who lives nearby. “I was like wow.”

Police units lined the road, but the blue and red lights are an all too common sight in the area.

Over the past 12 weeks, Metro police reportedly responded to 99 calls for service in the surrounding area.

Nearby intersections are among the highest frequented by the east precinct.

Many of the calls come from Shelby Avenue, where some neighbors have had enough.

“My daughter lives here, she’s 3 years old,” explained Alexis Copeland. “She’s experienced break ins; we’ve experienced shootings.”

Copeland has lived off Shelby for 16 years. Just next door to Copeland, a new house nears completion.

The owner, who builds homes across East Nashville, says the problems are isolated.

“People are cautious of Cayce place, but I will tell you that it is more infrequent than it is frequent,” explained Nathan Weinberg, owner of North by NorthEast Development. “We build here, and we’ve got a wide open house that has all sorts of things that could be stolen, broken, vandalized, and it doesn’t happen.”

News of the fatal shooting though has shaken the area.

“I hope the family of the person who was killed and the police officer get some peace,” noted Weinberg.

Neighbors now hope change is finally on the way.

“I wish it would change, you know what I mean, but you can only wish so much,” said Copeland.

To date this year in the Cayce Homes area, there have been 36 reported aggravated assaults according to Metro Police, compared to 10 through this point last year.

Officials say officers have stepped up their visibility in the area this year.