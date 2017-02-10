Coach Dave Loos says principles he teaches players also inspire him in cancer battle

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Coach Dave Loos has been the head men’s basketball coach at Austin Peay State University for 27 years.

In his time there, he’s seen good teams, and he’s seen teams that weren’t so good.

But his love for coaching keeps him going and the “never give up” attitude he teaches to his players has inspired so many.

This season, the team hasn’t had the one they were hoping for.

”We have to hang in there and take it one game at a time,” said Head Coach Dave Loos.

It’s a simple approach for Coach Loos “ fight like there is no tomorrow and leave it all on the court, if you do that anything can happen.

In fact that’s exactly what happened last season.

After finishing the regular season with a losing record, post-season play did not look likely, but after barely making the conference tournament they got hot and won their conference title game.

”We won four games during that week. Then we won the championship of the OVC,” Coach Loos recalled.

Each year Coach Loos teaches the same principles – keep fighting no matter the odds and give it everything you’ve got. He said those principles mean more to him than many may know.

“Well, it will knock you back,” said Loos. “It takes you down a notch. It makes you really face reality.”

Coach Loos is battling cancer and earlier this season he had to stop doing what he loves.

“I went to two games and I sat in the stands and that absolutely drove me crazy,” he said.

He was out for almost a month, but cancer didn’t keep him in the stands for long.

After a brief time away, he returned to coaching the team.

“It’s what I do,” said Loos. “I have coached for 47 years and every day of my life I am coaching someone and basketball is an escape for me.”

So who inspires Loos?

“I think my family,” said Loos. “Certainly [my granddaughter] Rhyan. You know she is such an inspiration. Her story is almost unbelievable.”

At just 6-years-old, Rhyan is also battling cancer.

“If a 6-year-old is going to fight that hard, then by golly I should too,” said Loos.

A grandfather is usually the one to give advice, but in this case Loos said he looks to his granddaughter.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer I called her and asked her for some tips on how to handle chemotherapy so we have become ‘chemo-sahbees’ if you will,” said Loos.

“Right now I am going full speed ahead,” he added.

Loos said he plans to continue coaching for as long as he can.

He said he will also continue raising awareness about cancer and fighting the battle alongside his granddaughter Rhyan.

Click here to donate to Coach Loos’ charity to raise money to fight cancer.