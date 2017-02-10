Celebrate Valentine’s Day with dinner by candlelight at Waffle House

NORCROSS, Ga. (WCMH) – Waffle House is now taking reservations for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

Waffle House says that they will roll out the white tablecloths, light ‘truckloads’ of candles, and craft tailored menus to set the stage for a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day experience.

Waffle House started the annual tradition eight years ago.

“Valentine’s Day at Waffle House is all about having fun with the ones you love,” says Pat Warner, Waffle House Vice President of Culture. “It has become an annual tradition for customers, and our Associates greatly enjoy it as well.”

The following Tennessee locations are participating:

3069 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in Clarksville

1079 South Willow Ave. in Cookeville

4301 Sidco Drive in Nashville

2625 Lebanon Pike in Donelson

Click here for a full list of participating locations