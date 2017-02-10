Black History Month: Heroes of Tennessee to air on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is honoring heroes all across the Volunteer State as we celebrate Black History Month.

On Thursday, we’ll tell stories of accomplishments, diversity and success, including those of Judge Waverly Crenshaw who was the second African-American federal judge in Tennessee and Mark McCann, who was one of the first African-Americans to join Marines, before becoming a professor and administrator at Tennessee State University.

We’ll also hear Johnie Payton’s story. She worked for the Lebanon Special District for 30 years before she decided to run for the school year. This year she became the first black person to serve on the Wilson County Board of Education.

These stories and many more will be told beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday on Good Morning Nashville and continuing through News 2 at 10 p.m.

Also be sure to watch News 2’s “Black History Month Heroes of Tennessee” special on Saturday, February 18 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 26 at 4:30 p.m.