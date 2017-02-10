4 teens arrested after fight near Overton High, 11-mile police chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four teenagers were arrested after a physical fight near a Nashville high school and an 11-mile chase through South Nashville with a stolen car with stolen guns inside.

Arrest affidavits say Metro police were called to Overton High School after a school resource officer requested back-up just around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

An officer spotted the stolen SUV on Nolensville Pike and waited for other officers to arrive before making a stop.

Police say the driver, later identified as Ronderious Sanders, sped off and nearly hit another police cruiser before hitting someone else at Hamilton Church Road and Murfreesboro Pike.

The 19-year-old reportedly had three other teenagers inside the car at the time—two 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old. All four ran away from the crash but were soon caught by police, according to a press release.

Metro police report one of the 17-year-olds is a student at Overton High, and all four were involved in the physical fight with another Overton student before the chase ensued.

One of the teens was also reportedly armed with a handgun when he was taken into custody, and police say a second pistol was found nearby.

Authorities say two shotguns were also recovered from the stolen SUV, both of which were also reported stolen.

Sanders is charged with two counts of theft, evading arrest, assault of an officer, driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The other three teens are charged in Juvenile Court. The investigation continues into their involvement in other crimes.

The same day this incident happened, three other teenagers were taken into custody in Donelson after they were reportedly caught with a stolen car in an unrelated case.