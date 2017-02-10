2 men charged with arson, vandalism in 2016 Macon County fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced charges Friday against two men in a 2016 mobile home fire.

Authorities said the home on New Harmony Road in Lafayette caught fire last March.

During their investigation, agents developed information the fire was intentionally set, according to the TBI.

Two 20-year-olds—Dylan Ferguson and Christopher Mitchell—were arrested Friday. They are each charged with one count of arson and one count of vandalism.

They were served with the charges from the Macon County jail where both are currently jailed on unrelated charges.

The bond for each was set at $10,000.