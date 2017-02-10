2 injured in MTA crash in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a Nashville Metro Transit Authority bus and one passenger were injured in a crash in downtown Nashville Friday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Lea Avenue and Second Avenue South around 5:15 a.m.
Metro police said the crash involved the bus and a black Dodge charger.
The victims were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
No additional information was released.
