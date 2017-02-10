1 airlifted after rollover crash on I-840 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 840 in Murfreesboro Friday morning.

It happened near the Murfreesboro Road exit around 3:30 a.m.

The car flipped onto its roof and landed on top of the guardrail.

Police told News 2 one person was flown to an area hospital where their condition is unknown.

One lane of the roadway was closed while crews work to clear the wreckage. The roadway reopened to traffic around 4:20 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is taking over the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

