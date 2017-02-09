TBI: Alabama woman charged with filing false rape report

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Alabama woman is facing charges in Tennessee for reportedly filing a false report about being raped.

On April 4, 2016, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating a report by Lacie Davis, 36. She said she was raped by multiple corrections officers while she was incarcerated in the Macon County Jail.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Davis was in an area covered by surveillance cameras. After reviewing the footage, they reportedly found that no rape took place.

On Oct. 3, the Macon County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Davis with one count of filing a false report.

She was arrested Thursday in Alabama, where she now lives, and was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Davis is being held on a $25,000 bond on a fugitive warrant pending an extradition hearing.