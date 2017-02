NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people were caught and arrested by Metro police Thursday afternoon.

Authorities launched a search in the Sunset View neighborhood, just a mile north of McGavock High School, early afternoon.

Metro officers had guns drawn and used both a helicopter in the air and K-9s on the ground.

A spokesperson was unable to confirm any details, so it’s remains unclear exactly who they were looking for and why.

