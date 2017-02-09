Skull’s Rainbow Room donates $3K to youth camp in officer’s memory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Skull’s Rainbow Room in Printers Alley donated $3,000 to the FOP Youth Camp in memory of a fallen Metro police officer.

The venue made the donation in Officer Eric Mumaw’s honor after singer Billy Ray Cyrus’ show Wednesday night.

Officer Mumaw, 44, died last week while rescuing a woman from taking her own life in the Cumberland River.

Thousands attended a memorial service in Nashville on Monday. A funeral will be held on Friday in his Ohio hometown where he will be laid to rest.

Mumaw had been with the Metro-Nashville Police Department for 18 years.

