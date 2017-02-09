Sickness closes schools across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some Tennessee school systems are closing due to sickness.

Humphreys County announced Thursday afternoon that classes will be cancelled on Friday.

In Smith County, school is cancelled both Friday and on Monday, February 13.

Officials in Smith County said the closure was due to a high number of students and staff being sick with flu and strep throat, among other illnesses.

Several other Tennessee schools have also been forced to close over the last two weeks due to a high rate of sickness.