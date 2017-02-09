Probation revoked for woman charged in Nashville officer’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The probation of a woman whose actions authorities say led to the death of Metro police Officer Eric Mumaw has been revoked in connection to a previous DUI conviction.

Juli Glisson, 40, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and violation of probation after she was released from a local hospital.

Metro police said she had a blood alcohol content of over .210 when she put her car into gear and let it roll from a boat ramp into the Cumberland River. Three officers were attempting to speak with her at the time and Officer Mumaw was killed when he was pulled into the river by her vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Glisson later admitted to an officer that she had seven or eight beers prior to her interaction with the officers at the ramp.

She was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Although she did not attend court, there was an agreed order to have her probation revoked. She will serve 11 months and 29 days in jail for violating her probation set following her previous DUI conviction.

Her next court date in connection to the death of Officer Mumaw is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17.

