Predators lose to Rangers 4-3

NEW YORK (WKRN) – The New York Rangers road four consecutive goals to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Predators jumped on top in the first when Cody McLeod made it 1-0 Nashville. The first goal has been the most important for the Preds who were 16-1-5 when scoring first this season.

They not only scored first, they scored second as well when Calle Jarnkrok got his 10th of the season to make it 2-0 Nashville in the 2nd.

That’s when it all fell apart for the Predators though, as goalie Juuse Saros gave up four straight goals over two periods to Michael Grabner, Chris Kreider and two to JT Miller.

Nashville did make it a 4-3 game with just over two minutes to play when they pulled the goalie and Roman Josi scored with a 6 on 4 advantage. His sixth of the season made 4-3, but the Predators cold not draw any closer.

Saros stopped 26 of 30 shots taking the loss.

The Predators have back to back games Saturday and Sunday at Bridgestone Arena against the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars.