Plane from Columbus diverted to St. Louis for security check

ST. LOUIS, MO (WCMH) — A plane that flew out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio was diverted to St. Louis, Missouri, Thursday for a security check.

According to a representative with the Ohio airport, American Airlines flight 534 made an unscheduled landing in St. Louis after the pilot called in a security issue.

Rebecca Wu with the FBI’s office in Saint Louis told WCMH the agency has responded to the scene, which she says is common for bomb threats.

Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for Lambert-St. Louis Airport, says all 113 passengers and 5 crew members were evacuated from the Airbus A319 and have been transported to a secure location.

Lambert-St. Louis Airport tweeted they are assisting in a security check and that the airport is fully operational.

The flight took off from Columbus at 7:48 a.m. and was bound for Phoenix. It made the emergency landing in St. Louis at 9:14 a.m. Eastern.

American Airlines released the following statement:

Out of an abundance of caution, STL authorities are conducting a security check of the aircraft. We hope to have our passengers on their way soon.”

