Officials: Man not allowed to sub for Rutherford schools after social media post

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who worked as a substitute teacher in Rutherford County will no longer be allowed to do so for the school district.

Officials said David Colin reportedly made “inappropriate, threatening” comments recently on social media during the work day.

Schools spokesman James Evans said Rutherford County contracts with Professional Educational Services Group (PESG) to provide substitute teachers.

Evans told News 2 the school district has since notified PESG that Colin will not be allowed to work in any Rutherford County school as a substitute anymore.

PESG indicated it will conduct an internal investigation into the allegations. Additional information was not released.