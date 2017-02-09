National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado touched down in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service says an EF-0 tornado touched down in Trigg County Tuesday night.

The tornado, which hit the ground at 7:40 p.m., started six miles northwest of Cadiz, mainly along Highway 274.

It was on the ground for five minutes with winds reaching 80 miles per hour.

No injuries were reported; however, about a dozen trees were uprooted or broken with one power line partially downed by a fallen tree.

Several pieces of metal roofing from a barn were also thrown into nearby trees.

EF-0 is the smallest category for a tornado. They usually have winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.