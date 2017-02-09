Nashville airport CEO meets with President Trump at White House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville airport’s top executive is on his way home Thursday after spending the morning with President Donald Trump.

President and CEO Rob Wigington was among a group of airport authority executives when travelled to discuss jobs, taxes, and regulations.

While the president doesn’t fly commercial, he says he’s a fan of commercial airlines.

On Thursday, Trump promised to cut regulations and modernize infrastructure, something Wigington says he agrees is needed.

“They’re now old, near 30-40 years old, including our airport, and that we ought to have airports that are much like the greatest airports around the world,” he said.

Wigington also said he was pleased to learn President Trump supports raising the passenger facility charge locally. The money will be used for capital improvements at airports.

The Nashville airport recently announced plans for a $1.2 billion renovation. The execs plan to meet with president trump again in a couple of months.