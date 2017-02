LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A military fuel truck carrying 1,900 gallons of diesel fuel overturned on Interstate 40 West late Thursday morning.

Emergency officials confirmed to News 2 the truck rolled off the road just before 10:45 a.m.

Two people were inside the at the time; neither was seriously injured.

Authorities are trying to contain the fuel after much of it spilled in the crash. Further details have not been released.

