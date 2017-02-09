Woman shot outside East Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman thought to be pregnant was shot in East Nashville mid-morning Thursday.

The call went out at 9:45 a.m. from the Berkshire Place Apartments at Porter Road and Cahal Avenue.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It’s unclear how seriously she was hurt.

Metro police are investigating the possibility the shooting was domestic-related. Authorities told News 2 the woman believes she is she pregnant; they are working to gather more details.

