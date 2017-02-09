Longtime Silver Sands Cafe serves Nashville community for nearly 70 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Food just like mama used to make” – that’s been the motto at Silver Sands Cafe, who has served the Nashville community for almost 70 years.

Owner Sophia Vaughn doesn’t limit the description of her food to just Southern Style.

“I’m a combination of all, meat and three, soul, and comfort. I have all of it. And love – love is on the top of the list,” she told News 2.

Three generations of good food and love live in Silver Sands Cafe.

“My aunt gave it to my mother, and she passed it on to me. I’m going to pass it on to my kids. I have a daughter that probably cooks better than me, so we’re going to pass it on down the generations,” Vaughn explained.

The cafe boasts some of the best homemade southern style food around – everything from salmon croquette, hash, pork chops, fried chicken, hot water corn bread, mac and cheese, liver, greens….you name it – they have it.

All of the items on the menu are recipes that have been passed down through Vaughn’s family over the years and are all made fresh.

“I make everything daily. I don’t like leftovers. I’m not saving it, and I watch every plate go out,” she said.

Vaughn said she usually arrives before 4 a.m. to get ready for the breakfast crowd. She said she sometimes doesn’t leave until 9 p.m., adding that her customers make the long days worth it.

“On Sunday’s we have customers stand in line sometimes over 30 minutes – patiently. They’re listening to their music, they don’t get impatient, they’re not upset. They’re ready to get that good food, and that means a lot to me, that speaks volumes to me,” she said.

The restaurant is all about family. Her two daughters help cook, and her mother, who Vaughn says she owes everything to, still comes in twice a week.

“Without her teaching me, loving me, being hard on me, and guiding me, I wouldn’t be the woman I am today. I wouldn’t have it. I wouldn’t have the heart and love, nothing that I have now without her having my back, and I just appreciate her and appreciate her giving me this chance to do this because I love it,” she said.

Nashville is growing with new restaurants opening daily, but the Vaughn’s say they want to be right in the mix of that growth.

“I’m [going to] grow right there with it. I’m [going to] be right there to feed’em. I love cooking, I love my customers, I love what I do. It’s my passion. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, but I love it,” Vaughn said.

Silver Sands Cafe is open Tuesday through Sunday.

Tuesday to Friday their hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday they’re open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They also accept call-in orders and offer catering for special events.

