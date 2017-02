WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Wilson County are closed after an accident Thursday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 9:29 p.m. at exit 245 and Linwood Road.

Multiple cars were involved in the wreck. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The westbound lanes are not expected to reopen until 12:30 a.m.