Kidnapping suspect taken into custody at Antioch motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect was taken into custody at an Antioch motel for allegedly kidnapping someone early Thursday morning.

Metro police told News 2 they were performing a welfare check at a Hermitage area home when they noticed damage to a rear door.

Officers continued investigating when the resident could not be located.

The investigation led officers to the Quarters Inn at the intersection of Bell Road and Cane Ridge Road.

The missing person was located by police and reportedly told officers the suspect forced their way into the home through the back door.

The victim told Metro police they were in fear for their safety and went with the suspect to the Antioch motel.

No one was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated kidnapping and burglary.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.