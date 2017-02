GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Grundy County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to illness.

All after school activities are canceled for the remainder of the week though a s school board workshop and meeting scheduled for Thursday will still take place.

Several other schools across Tennessee, including Warren, Macon and Van Buren counties, have also been forced to close this week due to sickness.

Last week, Bedford and Overton counties, also closed schools due to to the flu.