MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driving under the influence case against Mount Pleasant’s city manager has been dismissed.

The district attorney confirmed to News 2 that Judge Stella Hargrove granted a motion to suppress and dismiss the case against Katherine Collier.

The 54-year-old was charged on March 13, 2016 after she was pulled over by a Maury County deputy at North Main Street and Redwood Circle.

Collier’s attorney says the deputy’s report had factual errors.