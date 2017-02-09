Davidson County sheriff says declining White House invite wasn’t snub to president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall says it was not a snub to the president when he turned down an invitation to the White House.

He was invited along with a small group of other sheriffs from across the country.

Hall told News 2 he was planning to go at first, but following a briefing with the executive committee of the National Sheriff’s Association, the sheriff said it became clear the meeting was not a discussion of issues but an endorsement of the executive order regarding immigration.

“I just thought it would be disingenuous and somewhat complicated for me to be endorsing a policy that I am, in my own, running around asking for legal opinions to verify,” the sheriff explained.

“So it was never clear that the White House wanted the sheriff of Nashville in the White House. What happened was they wanted 10 sheriffs to come over and an endorsement of the policies,” he continued.

Hall noted, “I just did not think that was the appropriate place for me to be at that time.”

The sheriff says it would have been an honor to be a part of a discussion with the president about issues affecting cities like Nashville, but this was about an executive order that is under court review and could be ruled unconstitutional.