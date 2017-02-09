Cheatham County man surrenders on felony evading arrest charges

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted out of Cheatham and Montgomery counties on charges of felony evading has turned himself in.

According to Hank Salyer with Around the Clock Bonding, he and his partner put pressure on Ricky King’s family for him surrender.

Salyer says King walked into his office 30 minutes later. He was allegedly scared and not wanting to go back to jail.

Cheatham County deputies were searching for King, a convicted felon, after he reportedly led them on a dangerous chase.