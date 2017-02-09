Car crashes into utility pole, fence, house in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was injured after crashing her car into a utility pole, privacy fence and house in Antioch Thursday morning.

It happened at the corner of Murphywood Crossing and Asheford Trace around 12:30 a.m.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police told News 2 there were no signs of drugs or alcohol in the car.

Homeowner Jonathan Humphreyville was working in his yard when the car came screeching into the yard.

“The only way I can describe what I heard that, it almost sounded like somebody driving a dumpster through the neighborhood but it dragging along the ground is the best way to put it, it stopped when I heard the impact against the house.”

He added their yard has been hit by a car at least three previous times.

“Somebody drove up and hit our bush right there, hence why it looks the way it does, and the second time – maybe about 10 months ago – heard screeching tires and somebody went through our fence in our backyard on the side of their car, just skated right through the whole thing and we just heard the sound and woke us up and we ran out,” said Humphreyville.

No additional information was released.