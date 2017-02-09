Burglars cause $5K in damages to Rutherford County church

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for thousands of dollars in damage to a country church.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said plates were smashed, glass was shattered, and holes were punched in the doors of Dunaway’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Display cabinets and the things inside were destroyed at the Holly Road church in Lascassas.

The burglars threw 50- to 60-year-old plates, shattering the dinnerware in the kitchen area. They used large rocks to break glass, turned over tables and used a broom to poke holes in the doors.

Literature and paper were also set on fire in a grill. Nothing was reported missing.

Detectives say the damage was done between Sunday services and Thursday morning.

“They went from one end to another, basically just damaging things the whole time,” Detective Tony Grissom said. “They definitely spent some time in there.”

People who can give a good description of a vehicle or people at the church this week or people who know who committed the burglary are asked to call Det. Grissom at 615-904-3055.