Authorities searching for organizer of Nashville Bike Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Concerned customers have been reaching out to the Humphreys County sheriff about money they paid to attend Nashville Bike Week in September.

The 10-day motorcycle festival is supposed to include 101 bands on four stages, daily stunt shows and some of the best motorcycle riding in the country, according to a posting on the event’s Facebook page.

The event was supposed to be held at the Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Humphreys County, but the ranch posted to its website that the event would not be held on the property.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the venue will be announced Friday.

However, the sheriff of Humphreys County told News 2 there were red flags about the event for a while because details of crowd size and security were not being answered.

Now ticket holders are contacting the sheriff to ask if the event is actually a scam.

“It very well may happen, and if it does, that is good for our community,” Sheriff Chris Davis said. “But we are still collecting people’s information in case there is an issue later.”

News 2 investigated the organizer Mike Axle, whose real name is Michael Lewis Leffingwell.

Leffingwell has a lengthy criminal history with multiple convictions for fraud and theft, including a federal conviction in Missouri.

News 2 learned authorities have active arrest warrants for Leffingwell for probation violations in Georgia and Missouri. He also has an active warrant in Maury County.

News 2 continues to try to contact Leffingwell for comment. We have also reached out to his attorney and a man associated with the event.

If you know where Leffingwell is located, contact your local authorities or you can call the Humphreys County Sheriff at 931-296-2301.