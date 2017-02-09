Ambulance involved in crash on Wedgewood Ave near I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ambulance carrying a Level 2 trauma patient crashed after getting off Interstate 65 South.

It happened on Wedgewood Avenue not far from Eighth Avenue around 11:45 a.m. late Thursday morning.

It’s unclear how many other cars are involved, if anyone was injured, or if the patient inside the ambulance was affected.

Authorities remain on the scene to investigate. Traffic is completely halted from the I-65 off-ramp onto Wedgewood.

