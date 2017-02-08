Woman fights for life after police officer pulls her from burning home

WAYNESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 51-year-old woman is now fighting for her life after a Waynesboro police officer rescued her from her burning home.

Lieutenant Jeremy Staggs was one of the first to arrive on the scene Tuesday morning.

A concerned citizen had already kicked the door in and tried to save Ellen Kiddy, who is disabled.

Lt. Staggs crawled into the burning home and the woman to safety.

She is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Her family says that she sustained serious injuries.

