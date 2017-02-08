Woman charged in Nashville officers death to appear in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman whose actions authorities say led to the death of Metro police Officer Eric Mumaw is scheduled for her first court appearance Wednesday.

An arrest warrant for Juli Glisson, 40, was issued Friday, and she was arrested after she was released from a local hospital Monday.

She is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and violation of probation.

An investigation by authorities stated Glisson switched her car into gear from park as officers Mumaw and Trent Craig were at her driver’s door trying to get her to safety.

Just moments before, she asked Officer Craig what would happen if she drove the vehicle into the river. According to an affidavit, Craig told her he and the other officers would make an attempt to save her.

He stated in the report that she appeared to be extremely intoxicated but was coherent enough to hold a conversation.

Both men were pulled into the water by the car after slipping on the edge of the boat ramp. Mumaw drifted further into the river and drowned. His body was recovered hours later.

Metro police said Glisson was also legally drunk while behind the wheel Thursday with a blood alcohol content of over .210 and is currently on probation related to an April 2016 DUI conviction.

According to the affidavit, Glisson later admitted to an officer that she had seven or eight beers prior to her interaction with the officers at the ramp.

