WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Warren County Schools will be closed the rest of the week due to illness.

According to Dana Jones with the Warren County Central Office, many students, teachers, substitutes and bus drivers have been affected.

Several other schools across Tennessee, including Macon and Van Buren counties, have also been forced to close due to sickness.

Last week, Bedford and Overton counties, also closed schools due to to the flu.