Tennessee man faces abuse of corpse charges in murder, arson

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A West Tennessee man is facing charges of murder, arson, and abuse of a corpse in a deadly fire that happened earlier this week.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it joined other law enforcement in the investigation of a house fire on Tuesday in Lexington.

When first responders went inside the Johnson Road home, they found the body of an adult man. The identity of the victim is pending autopsy results, according to the TBI.

During their investigation, authorities developed information that reportedly led to Buddy Small as the person responsible for both the man’s murder and arson.

Small, 47, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, arson, and abuse of a corpse before being booked into the Henderson County jail.

He’s currently being held without bond. No further details have been released.