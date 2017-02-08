Tanning bed murder defendant asks to have case dismissed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Patrick Streater is asking a Davidson County judge to dismiss the two counts of first-degree murder charges against him because he believes his constitutional right to a speedy trial has been violated.

In a motion filed with the court, Streater’s attorney Kyle Mothershead said the court violated his client’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial because he has not gone to trial on the charges he was indicted on in February 2013.

Streater is accused of killing Melissa Chilton and Tiffany Campbell inside the Exotic Tan for Men in February 1996.

The case was cold until Metro police announced in February 2013 that Streater was indicted for the murders.

Streater was in a California prison serving a sentence for unrelated crimes. At the time, state prosecutors in Tennessee said they would not extradite Streater back to Tennessee until he completed his prison sentence.

He was extradited back to Tennessee in August 2015.

Streater’s attorney said he made numerous written requests while he was in prison in California to be returned to Tennessee.

As part of the motion to dismiss, Streater’s attorney also alleges the state violated an interstate compact that guarantees “specific procedural rights to a defendant who is charged and subjected to a detainer by Tennessee while serving a sentence in another state.”

Mothershead said the state placed a detainer on Streater and that signaled the interstate compact was in effect. He also said Streater submitted the right paperwork to be sent back to Tennessee within six months.

He wrote, “Once the prisoner has submitted this notice and request, Tennessee must bring the prisoner to trial within 180 days of receiving the prisoner’s request for disposition. If the prisoner is not transferred to Tennessee and brought to trial within 180-day time period, and Tennessee does not timely seek and obtain a continuance of the 180-day period for good cause the trial court must dismiss the charges with prejudice.”

When a case is dismissed with prejudice it means the case is dismissed permanently.

If the judge does not dismiss the case, Mothershead is asking that Streater be released from the Davidson County jail on his own recognizance.

He wrote in a separate motion to reconsider bond that the evidence against Streater is circumstantial and another man confessed to the murders in 2003.

Mothershead said an ex-boyfriend of Campbell was in prison for murder up until the day before the two women were killed.

He wrote that the man was released from prison on a funeral furlough and escaped for a week.

Mothershead also alleges a man who was in prison with Campbell’s ex-boyfriend said the man confessed to the murders while they were in prison together.

Prosecutors had not filed motions in response to the two motions by late Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Monte Watkins is expected to hear the motions at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Streater is scheduled for trial on July 17.

Since his indictment, Campbell’s mother, Deborah Edmonds, has died.

Streater is being held on $750,000 bond in the Davidson County jail.

He has maintained his innocence since he was indicted.

