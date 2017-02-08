Stars come together to honor Randy Travis at concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 30 country singers and performers are coming together Wednesday night to honor Randy Travis in a special concert.

Since suffering a stroke in 2013, Travis has been unable to perform. Tonight some of his longtime friends will perform his hits for him and a full audience at the Bridgestone Arena.

Among those participating in the event, include Garth Brooks, Chuck Wicks, Scotty McCreery, and Chris Young, among others.

“I know this has to be hard for Randy not being able to get up on stage and sing like he used to, and I think every day he is fighting for that chance to get back up on stage and sing because we all love him, we all want to see him and hear him again, and I think this night is going to remind him of how special he is,” Wicks explained.

Wicks told News 2 he has known Travis for years and he jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the show, dubbed “1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time.: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis.”

Wicks will be performing Travis’ 2001 hit “If I Didn’t Have You” at Wednesday night’s show.

In addition to honoring the legendary singer, the show will also benefit the Randy Travis Foundation, which was started to raise money for stroke research and rehabilitation.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Travis and his wife spoke before a senate committee for stroke awareness.