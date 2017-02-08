Registration still open for Metro polcie’s teenager driver awareness class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said Wednesday night registration is still open for the department’s free class on teenage driver awareness.

The class is for high school aged children and is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the South Precinct on Harding Place.

It’s open to all teenagers regardless of which county they live in.

The class, taught by Nashville police officers, will not offer behind the wheel training but rather focus on impaired driving, distracted driving, and overall traffic safety.

People interested in signing up for the program may do so online.