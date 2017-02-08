Randy Travis to speak in front of senate committee to raise awareness about strokes

Click here to watch Randy Travis speak to senate committee from your mobile device.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Randy Travis and his wife will raise awareness about strokes Wednesday afternoon as they testify in front of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

Travis suffered a stroke in the summer of 2013 and underwent extensive treatment. The 57-year-old singer had to undergo years of rehabilitation and therapy to regain his voice.

Last October, during his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Travis sang “Amazing Grace.”

Less than a month later, he sang a part of his classic song “Forever and Ever, Amen” at the 50th annual CMA Awards.

