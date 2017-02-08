Mt. Juliet police launch registry to help find missing people with special needs

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police announced a new registry aimed to help officers quickly find people with special needs or vulnerabilities if they wander away or go missing.

The Safe Return Program is available for children or adults with autism, Down syndrome, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease that live in Mt. Juliet or visit frequently.

“This program is strictly voluntary with the sole purpose to recover a loved one as swift and safe as possible. In the unlikely event that someone’s family member wanders away, our officers will already have the necessary information needed to conduct a thorough and extensive search,” stated Chief James Hambrick.

Family members can register their loved ones online. Click here to read more.