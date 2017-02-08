Postmates sets up shop at Cummins Station in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The popular food delivery service Postmates has opened their new offices here in Nashville.

It is the company’s first space outside of San Francisco, and it will focus on merchant support and sales.

“It’s a huge step for us,” said CEO and founder Bastian Lehmann. “Nashville has been a great city over the past year and we’re very grateful for the support Nashville given us, and we’re excited to commit even more great resources into this great town.”

Postmates is a web-based service where a user can order from a restaurant and a driver will deliver it their door.

The new officer is in Cummins Station on 10th Avenue South in the SoBro neighborhood.

The service has been delivering across the city since 2015.