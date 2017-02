NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Interstate 440 West is blocked following a crash near Granny White Pike.

The crash occurred at 1 p.m. Click here to view the News 2 Traffic Tracker map.

Westbound traffic is currently blocked and emergency crews are directing traffic around the crash via the shoulder.

The scene is expected to be cleared before 2 p.m.

This is a developing story.