Hendersonville police target speeding drivers after neighborhood complaints

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The speed limit throughout the Stonecrest subdivision is clearly marked at 25 miles per hour, but some people traveling through the neighborhood off Saundersville Road are not driving by the rules.

“I’ve seen some doing well over 40, 45 miles an hour,” resident Rob Watts said. “Kids are skateboarding and things like that and people are just running right through the stop signs.”

With the safety of his kids to think about, Watts said he and his neighbors looked to the Hendersonville Police Department for help.

After receiving several complaints about drivers speeding and running stop signs, Sgt. Mike Germany with the police department’s traffic unit set up Wednesday in the subdivision to observe.

“I had some 40s this morning, and then everyone else is running 5, 6, 7 miles per hour over the speed limit,” Sgt. Germany said. “That’s an engineered speed for the safety of everybody driving that roadway. So, at 26, you’re violating the law.”

Sgt. Germany pulled over a few of the drivers. He said he just wanted to chat with some of them.

“Sometimes people take it as we just want to write a ticket. It’s not about writing a ticket. It’s about educating and saving a life,” Sgt. Germany said. “We may sit at the car and talk to you for 5 or 10 minutes and write you a warning, but we’re educating while we’re talking.”

The sergeant admitted he will not stop every driver going a mile or two over the limit, but he said he will not hesitate to do it, if it enhances the safety of his city.

“It makes me feel like they are really here for us as the residents and they are trying to serve and protect as well as they can,” Watts said.

Sgt. Germany said he will be observing the Stonecrest subdivision for about the next two weeks. His officers will also continue to monitor speeding in other locations across the city.