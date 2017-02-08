Police: Man murdered, possibly thrown off Bordeaux bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was found dead Tuesday afternoon underneath the Briley Parkway bridge in Bordeaux.

Metro police say the victim, Antonio Roberts, was shot multiple times and may have been thrown from the bridge into the field below off County Hospital Road.

Police believe the 30-year-old’s body was dumped sometime Sunday afternoon, and he was identified through fingerprints.

Detectives are now investigating Roberts’ background as they work to identify the person(s) involved in his murder.

Anyone having information about Antonio Roberts that could be helpful in the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

