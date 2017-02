NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in at a south Nashville Family Dollar Wednesday morning.

It happened at the location in the 2900 block of Nolensville Road near Thompson Lane around 5 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 two men broke through the glass door.

Responding officers didn’t find anyone inside the store and crime scene investigators have been called to the business.

It is not immediately known what, if anything, was taken from the store.