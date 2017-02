GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are trying to identify two men wanted for their reported connection with a debit and gift card scam in Gallatin.

Gallatin police said the two suspects used stolen debit cards to transfer money to gift cards at the Walmart on Nashville Pike on Feb. 4 and 5.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.