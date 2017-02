HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Yellow Creek community in Houston County on Tuesday morning.

Winds were estimated to have reached at least 70 mph as the tornado moved across Highway 49.

Surveyors said numerous trees were snapped and two homes were hit and suffered exterior damage.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not released.