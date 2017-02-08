New Murfreesboro Puckett’s set for grand opening

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County residents can now get a taste of Puckett’s famous BBQ without leaving the county.

The Puckett’s Restaurant, located in Murfreesboro’s town square, opens Wednesday. A grand opening celebration will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 and will feature live music.

The restaurant is taking reservations for their grand opening. You can find them at 114 North Church Street in downtown Murfreesboro.

You can still apply for a job at Puckett’s. They’re currently looking for back house employees.

The restaurant joins locations in the historic downtown districts of Franklin, Nashville, Columbia and Chattanooga.

For more information about Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant, click here.