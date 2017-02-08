Nashville teacher of refugees pens letter to Trump, invites him to class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The majority of a Nashville teacher’s middle school students are refugees whose families fled their country hoping for a better way of life in America.

The teacher is pleading to the president, writing him an email and inviting him to her classroom to see what she sees every day – students who are driven.

McMurray Middle Prep teacher Rachel Haltiwanger was compelled to put their thoughts in writing.

“Dear President Trump,” the teacher writes. “I teach in a program known as SIFE (Students with Interrupted Formal Education), which means I teach students who are new to America and have at least a two-year interruption in their education. Nearly all of my students are refugees, most from countries you are considering restricting refugees from (Somalia, Sudan and Syria).”

Haltiwanger then requested he attend her class to see for himself.

“I’d like to invite you to visit my classroom. I want you to meet these children, hear their stories, and watch them say the Pledge of Alliance every morning,” she wrote.

In the school’s lobby, flags representing the different countries students are from hang from above, but it’s the American flag that students pledge alliance to.

“I wonder if it might change the way you think about refugees,” Haltiwanger said.

Haltiwanger sent the email to the president before he signed the Executive Order temporarily banning people from majority-Muslim countries.

“They deserve a chance to escape from the fear that they had wherever they came from,” the teacher said.

Haltiwanger said most of her students are afraid of the repercussions the ban could have.

“Especially my Muslim and Hispanic students. I think have a fear of racism in the United States that is being perpetrated at the highest level,” Haltiwanger said.

A few words to the commander and chief in hopes he will listen.

“Thank you for your time. We are trusting you with our country’s future. Please steward it well. Sincerely, Rachel Haltiwanger.”

The teacher hasn’t yet gotten a response from the White House.

Haltiwanger teaches fifth through eighth grade students and says her biggest challenge is she only speaks English and Spanish but somehow seems to relate to them all.

FULL LETTER:

Dear President Trump,

My name is Rachel Haltiwanger and I am a middle school teacher in Nashville, Tennessee. I teach in a program known as SIFE (Students with Interrupted Formal Education), which means I teach students who are new to America and have at least a two year interruption in their education. Nearly all of my students are refugees, most from countries you are considering restricting refugees from (Somalia, Sudan, and Syria).

I would like to invite you to come visit my classroom. I want you to meet these children, hear their stories, and watch them say the Pledge of Allegiance every morning. I’d love for you to laugh with me when they say funny things, to watch them learn to read and write and become valued members of our community here. I think you’d find their stories and their lives enlightening, and I wonder if it might change the way you think about Muslim refugees.

Even if you can’t come here to meet my community of refugees, I would encourage you to get out and hear the stories of refugees in Washington, D.C. The executive action you are considering would cost future Americans their chance at a better life. Who, if not them, is the American dream for?

Thank you for your time. We are trusting you with our country’s future: please steward it well.

Sincerely,

Rachel Haltiwanger