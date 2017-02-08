Massacre that didn’t happen is having positive impact on Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – A false statement from President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway is having an unexpected positive impact on Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Conway referenced a “Bowling Green massacre” that never happened.

She said she was actually referring to two terror suspects arrested in the city in 2011.

Now, Bowling Green Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says people are checking out the town’s website–at first to research the fictitious attack but now because they’re curious about the city.

“And people were going, ‘Wow, so Bowling Green has this and this and this? I didn’t know that. I didn’t know there were Corvettes and caves in Bowling Green!’ It’s been wonderful,” said Telia Butler.

The city has also received inquiries from England and Germany asking what Bowling Green has to offer.

